Thai boy orders cheap iPhone, gets an iPhone shaped table instead

A Thai teen was in for a shock when the “cheap iPhone” he ordered turned out to be a coffee table shaped like an iPhone. Reportedly, this was not a mistake of the e-commerce platform but rather that of the boy, who did not read the product description carefully.

According to Oriental Daily Malaysia, when the boy saw the smart-phone costing less than its market price, he thought it was the perfect deal and purchased it immediately. It was not until the product was actually delivered when he realized that the deal was actually anything but an iPhone.

The package he received was almost as tall as him and contained a coffee table shaped like an iPhone. It then made sense to him why the shipping costs were higher than usual, which he did not mind paying as the product’s actual price was cheap.

photo- Twitter

The table looked very identical to the rose-gold variant of the iPhone and had an all-white front, similar to the iPhone 6s and 7 models. There was also a home button that was as big as the palm and even had the antenna bars on to the side, which is really cool attention to detail.

photo- Twitter

The teen then posted photos of him posing with the gigantic “phone” and narrated his entire ordeal. The pictures went viral and left netizens in splits. This incident is yet another hilarious fail that many customers have gotten themselves into in the past.