News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 1:44 pm IST
Thai player to debut in Women's T20 Challenge

Sharjah, Oct 11 : Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in Women’s T20 Challenge when she takes the field for Trailblazers in the tournament, a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The BCCI announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, respectively for the tournament that will be played between November 4 and 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

The four-match tournament, also known as the women’s IPL, began in 2018 and features India’s best players along with leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Supernovas have won both the previous titles though in 2018, the event featured just one match with Trailblazers being the other team.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Supernovas for the third successive year.

Squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-capt), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Deepti Sharma (vice-capt), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

