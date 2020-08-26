Thai PM suggests opening door for limited number of tourists

Bangkok, Aug 26 : Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday suggested that Thailand should open the door for the entry of tourists from countries with low numbers of Covid-19 infections.

Prayut made the announcement after repeated calls from state and private sectors, stressing the need to “bring cash into the country.”

The Prime Minister said that he agreed that the Thai skies should open to limited foreign tourist arrivals “as the country needs oxygen to breathe for survival.”

He said that state authorities have been working out appropriate measures to deal with tourist arrivals while, at the same time, ensuring public safety and deciding which provinces will open up first, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prayut assured that his administration will not open the whole country for unlimited or unrestricted foreign arrivals, as there must be several measures put in place first.

“One important thing is that, if we do not do anything now, the economic situation will get worse. Many Thai businesses will shut down, employees will be laid off and the state coffer is drying up. Everyone has a family to look after and debts to pay,” Prayut stressed. “The government does not have deep pockets to pay everyone during such financial distress.”

He maintained that his government has been doing its utmost to ease the economic hardships.

“So try not to oppose whatever the Government plans to do to ease the economic impacts,” Prayut said.

He reiterated that necessary measures must be put in place to ensure public safety before the door is opened to foreign tourists. More importantly, he said, local people must help because they are the ones who will benefit from tourist arrivals.

Thailand has passed three months without local Covid-19 infections.

However, the Thai economy has plunged as tourism and exports are the two main sources of revenue for the country.

Source: IANS

