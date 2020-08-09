Thai woman gang-raped in Haryana hotel, one held

Chandigarh, Aug 9 : A woman from Thailand was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Haryana’s Hisar town, police said on Sunday.

Two people, including the hotel’s owner, have been booked for the crime that was reported on Thursday night, and one accused has been arrested.

The woman, around 40 years old, had come to Delhi on March 3, and subsequently visited Hisar town, some 300 km from here, with friends. The woman complained that she was drunk when the hotel owner entered her room and raped her.

She said another person also tried to sexually assault her.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, said she was offered help by someone who took her to the police station.

The police said a case has been registered and accused Gulshan, who is the hotel’s owner, has been arrested.

Source: IANS

