Thailand confirms 89 fresh Covid cases

Bangkok, Feb 22 : Thailand on Monday reported 89 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 25,504, health officials said.

Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said that of the 89 fresh infections, 73 were domestic while 16 others were imported cases.

Those domestic cases included 31 in Samut Sakhon, 18 in Pathum Thani and 11 in Tak, among other provinces, while Bangkok reported no cases on Monday, she said.

Of the 25,504 cases, 22,792 were reported as domestic while 2,712 others referred to those who had returned from abroad, according to the CCSA.

So far, 24,361 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,060 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported, Xinhua reported.

