menu
search
1 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Thailand records first coronavirus death

Posted by Neha Published: March 01, 2020, 4:52 pm IST
Thailand records first coronavirus death
ANI

Hanoi: Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus fatality, local health officials said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old man was also suffering from dengue fever.

So far, Thailand has reported 42 coronavirus infection cases.

According to Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has also declared COVID-19 as a dangerous contagious disease.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved