Thailand reports 121 new Covid-19 cases

By IANS|   Published: 27th December 2020 1:31 pm IST
Bangkok, Dec 27 : Thailand on Sunday recorded 121 new coronavirus cases, which increased the total infection tally to 6,141, according to health authorities.

The Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases comprised 94 local infections, 18 Myanmar migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, a province near Bangkok where a cluster was discovered last week, and nine imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CCSA also confirmed that Rayong province has been officially declared a zone under maximum control, following the reported infections of 36 people, 29 of whom were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activity in the downtown area.

The provincial governor of Rayong will soon decide whether lockdown measures will be enforced in all or in part of the eastern province, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,161 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,920 others are currently being hospitalised.

Thailand has so far reported 60 coronavirus fatalities.

