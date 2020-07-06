Thane COVID-19 tally rises to 42,420, death toll reaches 1,268

Thane: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 42,420 after 1,878 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Monday.

Thane city accounts for over 25 per cent of the total cases in the district, as per an analysis of the data.

On Sunday, 1,878 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count of cases to 42,420, the district administration said in a medical bulletin.

Out of the fresh cases, Kalyan-Dombivali reported the maximum 482 cases, followed by Thane city-373, Mira Bhayandar-303, Ulhasnagar-251 and Navi Mumbai-191. The remaining cases were reported from other civic limits in the district.

Besides, 47 patients succumbed to the disease in the district on Sunday, raising the toll to 1,268.

Out of the 47 deaths, 16 were reported from Thane city, as per the medical bulletin.

So far, Thane city has reported 10,731 coronavirus cases, Kalyan Dombivali-9,086, Navi Mumbai-7,793 Mira Bhayandar-4,314, Ulhasnagar-2,810, Bhiwandi Nizampur-2,319, Ambernath-2,200, Badlapur-973, and Thane rural-2,194.

Thane city has till now also reported the maximum 402 deaths, followed by Navi Mumbai-244, Mira Bhayandar-162 and Kalyan Dombivali-140. The remaining fatalities have been reported from other civic limits.

An analysis of the data showed the death rate in Thane was 2.99 per cent and the recovery rate was 50.19 per cent.

Besides, the neighbouring Palghar district reported total 7,274 cases and 144 deaths till Sunday, a report from the district administration said.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who visited some areas of Thane district on Sunday, told reporters that civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were not financially strong and had to depend on the state government and private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The government should immediately pay attention to these civic areas and provide them assistance, including infrastructure, funds and manpower, said the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

The coronavirus test results should be made available within a day as against the present time of four to five days, he said while expressing concern over the “mismatch” between the number of patients and facilities available in various parts of Thane district.

Source: PTI