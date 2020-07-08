Thane CP urges people to stay indoors amid COVID-19 lockdown

Thane: Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday appealed to citizens to help the administration fight the COVID-19 pandemic by staying indoors during the lockdown.

As per official data, Maharashtra’s Thane district has so far recorded over 45,000 COVID-19 cases, including 1,300 deaths.

In a video address, Phansalkar said the police, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and state government were doing their best to contain the spread of the disease.

The civic body had declared a lockdown between July 2 and 11 and citizens of Thane city should remain indoors and not step out unless there is an emergency, he said.

The top cop also spoke about localities in the city that had recorded high number of cases.

Of the 11,295 COVID-19 cases in Thane city, Naupada- Kopri accounts for 1,827, followed by Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar at 1,732 cases, he said.

People should get tested at the TMC’s designated centres if they experience any symptoms of the infection, he said, adding that citizens can contact the civic body’s war room or the police control room in case of emergencies.

Source: PTI