Thane district records 1,903 new COVID cases, 44 deaths

Meanwhile, Palghar district has so far reported 30,884 cases and 597 fatalities

By Mansoor Published: 18th September 2020 2:24 pm IST
Thane: At least 1,903 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, while 44 more patients died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

With the addition of the latest infections and deaths on Thursday, the tally in the district reached 1,53,139 and the toll rose to 4,053, the official said.

The mortality rate in the district stood at 2.65 per cent, while the recovery rate is 85.23 per cent, he said.

As many as 18,564 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, he said.

Of the latest cases, Kalyan alone accounted for 572 patients, followed by Thane with 406 and Navi Mumbai with 312, the official said.

In case of deaths, Thane tops the list with 918 fatalities so far, followed by Kalyan with 750 and Navi Mumbai with 681, he said, adding that Thane rural so far recorded 12,130 cases and 361 deaths.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has so far reported 30,884 cases and 597 fatalities, an official said.

Source: PTI
