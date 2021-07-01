Thane: Man receives call to collect his own death certificate

Thane: A 54-year-old teacher from Manpada allegedly received a call from the Thane Municipal Corporation, asking him to collect his death certificate.

Chandrashekhar Desai, a Thane resident had tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020 and was subsequently cured after being quarantined and receiving treatment at home itself. During Desai’s homebound period, he had received a call once to enquire about his health.

According to Desai, on Tuesday he received a call from a woman, who identified herself to be working for the health department of Thane Municipality.

“She told me that the TMC wanted to issue the death certificate of one Chandrashekhar Desai. When I told her that she was speaking to Chandrashekhar Desai she was surprised and asked if anyone else in the family had died or had been infected with COVID-19,” Desai detailed his surprise call.

After clarifying the situation on her side, the caller abruptly hung up. Desai immediately went to the COVID-19 war room of TMC to complain about the incident.

“I asked them the reason but they were not accepting their mistake and we’re just trying to shrug their responsibility saying the name was in the list of ICMR. But my question is how the name crop up in the ICMR list if it is not sent by the Corporation? Now they have promised me that they will take necessary steps to correct the error,” Desai said.

TMC officials believe that it could be an error in the reporting system and that will further look into the incident, for it not ever repeat.