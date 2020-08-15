Thank God Murthy is alive: KPCC president D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 15 : Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D. K. Shivakumar has thanked God that no harm came to Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy during the recent violence in the city.

“Nothing happened to his life, that is important,” Shivakumar told IANS, thanking God for keeping him safe.

He said the Congress party stands by Murthy as it is also trying to find out more about the riots and why they occurred.

When asked if any material help is being extended to the MLA, Shivakumar said it is a very small issue, reiterating that the party supports him.

“Material help and all is a small issue. He is okay, he is being taken care of,” he said.

On Sunday, Shivakumar said a 5-member team visited Murthy.

Meanwhile, Murthy is still clueless on why the mob attacked him and asked what had he done to be meted out such treatment.

“What have I done? What rowdyism have I done,” he said.

Among the rules and statutes invoked in the riots case, Murthy said the SC/ST atrocity Act was not invoked, and hoped that the police investigation will cover it.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people ran amok after Pulikeshinagar’s Congress MLA Murthy’s nephew P. Naveen posted a derogatory message on social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a warzone.

Source: IANS

