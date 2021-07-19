ThankYouModiJiChallenge: Netizens take out unique protest against fuel price hike

New Delhi: In a very unique and sarcastic protest, the netizens have started the #ThankYouModiJiChallenge against the fuel price hike in the country.

The challenge started gaining momentum on Twitter where many users were seen posting pictures outside petrol pumps with their vehicles for fuel. The pictures were captioned with #ThankYouModiJiChallenge while they expressed their woes and plight.

On Saturday, petrol price was increased by 30 paise, while diesel was kept unchanged.

In the city of Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price was at Rs 107.83 per litre on Sunday. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among the metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per liter-mark and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, rates may rise further.

Social media started having a field day as the hashtag began to trend. Have a look at some funny picks here:

Before 7 years, UPA government was looting us.

Then Modi came to power and saved us..

#ThankYouModiJiChallenge pic.twitter.com/DiZ0cCjhIP — Nabel P Rahmath (@NabelPr) July 19, 2021

Absolutely right Modi ji Petrol prices hike is a prime example of the failure of Central Govt…#ThankYouModiJiChallenge pic.twitter.com/fhVacLW3xQ — Abhishek Maurya (@_Maurya_AB) July 19, 2021

#ThankYouModiJiChallenge#ModiBabaAur78Chor

Jb wo fakir tha to desh ameer tha.

Ab wo ameer he to desh fakir he.

Agree 🔄❤️👇mxm



Then. Now

(Chaddi). (:-') pic.twitter.com/cIZhdGinVn — Mohammed.Ammar (@AMMAR_B055) July 19, 2021

For the unversed, several students of central government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya were asked to take to their social media and thank the Prime minister for canceling the class 12 examinations amid the COVID-19.

Students, dressed in the school uniform, expressed gratitude that had a similar tone and message. One of them said: “I thank Prime Minister Modiji for standing with the student community in these testing times and deciding to cancel the exam.”

The videos were shared on KV’s social media handles across the country, with #ThankyouModiSir and #ThankyouModiji.

Giving this a spin, netizens used the same hashtag to call out the PM for the rising fuel prices.