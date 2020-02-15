menu
search
15 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / Delhi /

Tharoor fined Rs 5,000 by Delhi court

Posted by Qayam Published: February 15, 2020, 3:23 pm IST
Tharoor fined Rs 5,000 by Delhi court
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi Court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his repeated non-appearance in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja strongly directed Tharoor to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 4.

The case was filed by Babbar over Tharoor’s alleged “scorpion sitting on a Shivling” remark against Prime Minister Modi. Tharoor had said this in 2018 at the Bengaluru Literature festival.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved