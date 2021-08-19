Tharoor’s acquittal triggers backlash against Arnab Goswami; Netizens seek apology

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was discharged of all the charges in his connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar on Wednesday, following which netizens demand that TV journalist Arnab Goswami apologises to the leader.

The news of Tharoor’s acquittal spurred a backlash against Arnab Goswami for accusing and defaming him on National Television.

After Pushkar’s death, Republic TV carried a media trial on Tharoor’s involvement in the tragedy. In September 2020, the court advised the channel to exercise restraint while reporting the case. Following Wednesday’s verdict, netizens across the country ask Goswami to apologize to Tharoor.

Some of the reactions can be found here:

Dear @republic, Now does ur master Arnab Goswami care to apologize in public for harassing @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/pAo3RC69Og — Ria (@RiaRevealed) August 18, 2021

Le Arnab Goswami.



Most unhappy man would be Arnab Goswami now. He harassed Tharoor for the sack of TRP and ran an utterly disgusting show on his channel.



Take this judgement and bark on Delhi Court judge whole night for discharging Tharoor on your show. https://t.co/C7xqb8aLSN — Swagat (@Swagatsarangi07) August 18, 2021

How many agree that Arnab should offer an unconditional apology today on Prime Time to @ShashiTharoor ? — Maanmohan Singh Pahujaa (@msgpahujaa) August 18, 2021

Shashi Tharoor discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case



Le Arnab: pic.twitter.com/g68ZD2okhV — ROFL Pilot (@Jobless_kid21) August 18, 2021

Finally!!!!!



The time has come when Shashi Tharoor is been discharged from a false allegation against him by Delhi HC of murdering Sunanda Pushkar.



All those who have blamed him and did personal attacks on him owe an apology to him, especially Arnab Goswami. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/6MqGMRPFTq — Akul Jaiswal (@akul_jaiswal) August 18, 2021

I remember a TV channel was created with "this news" and conducted a media trial.. where are they now? #arnab — Jeffrey Dare (@jeffreydare) August 18, 2021

In their quest to prove Tharoor’s involvement in the case, reporters of Republic TV had been seen hounding the MP on a few occasions. One such video (added above) was widely circulated on social media when in January 2020, comic Kunal Kamra had heckled Goswami on a flight.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. Tharoor was the main accused in the case and was charged by the police under section 498-A and 306 under the Indian Penal Code.