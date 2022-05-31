The 6 most expensive things owned by Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in Hindi cinema today. A ‘self-made’ hero, who entered the industry with zero connections, has proved himself as a powerful star over the years. The actor has recently been in the headlines for his blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Pyaar ka Punchanma’ in 2011 and since then there’s no looking back for him. He went on to feature in a number of commercially successful films like Luka Chuppi, Akaash Vaani, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Love Aaj Kal, among others.

News regarding Kartik Aaryan’s revised remuneration post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing rounds on the internet. While the actor has quashed the rumor, there is no doubt he is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and enjoys luxurious things in life.

Kartik Aaryan’s Net Worth

According to various media portals, net worth of Kartik Aaryan is around Rs 40 crores. Contributing to his net worth are his fees per film which is Rs 15 crore and his brand endorsements. His brand endorsement portfolio includes 16 brands which include Boat, Oppo, Emami, Fair and Handsome, Veet Men, Armani Exchange Watches, and ITC Engage among others.

Scroll ahead to have a look at the most expensive things Kartik Aaryan owns.

1. Plush Apartment In Versova worth Rs. 1.60 crore

2. Lamborghini Urus which costs Rs 3.10 crore

3. Mini Cooper S convertible valued at Rs 47 lakhs

4. Porsche 718 Boxster worth Rs 1.26 crore

5. BMW 520 D worth around Rs. 85 lakhs

6. Skull Jacket worth Rs 4.5 lakhs