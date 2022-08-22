The blueprint for India 2047

The first part of this article was published on August 20 on these pages. This is the second and final part of the same essay.

This part begins with throwing light on the Health Sector.

India has a plethora of traditional medicinal expertise. Since ancient times, Indians have been renowned for their understanding of medicinal herbs, which has served as a rich soil for the treatment of every ailment. “Health is wealth” is a popular adage. Everyone is aware of the significance of health. A healthy person may contribute to national development. Malaria, smallpox, leprosy, AIDS, polio, and TB have been battled and defeated to a considerable degree in India since its independence. The global community is witnessing how badly the COVID-19 epidemic has been affecting the nation’s economic growth. Many nations have been saved by India’s production and distribution of vaccines when they were required.

India should make a few improvements to its health care system in order to give its citizens better amenities.

However, the healthcare system should be decentralized, meaning it should be administered by regions, local governments, or municipalities, while being regulated by the Medical Council of India and a ministry of health in every state. The government must develop a health care app in which the health status of every person must be updated monthly by healthcare staff or anganwadi workers. This information will aid in the design of health care facilities and programmes. But India lacks medical personnel. Medical colleges must be established in every municipality in order to increase the number of practitioners.

Holography has the potential to completely transform the medical field by providing students and surgeons with a new way to see patient data. Utilizing cutting-edge imaging techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound scans, several medical systems provide complicated data. Electronic information may be utilised to create full-color, computer-generated 3D holographic pictures in addition to the flat images that are often shown on computer screens. The employment of such technologies is already prevalent in Scotland.

Health infrastructure in government hospitals has to be improved, similar to that of corporate hospitals. Local midwives have to be trained and they should be regarded as ‘professional midwives’ just as Sweden’s health care system, these midwives will help in bringing down the mortality rate in the interior and agency regions in the absence of medical professionals. Mobile clinics should be increased. The budget allocation to the health sector has to be increased. The government must impose stringent regulations on private hospitals and a standard cost system for each ailment for all hospitals. Every 5km the government must set up diagnostic centers and polyclinics. Medical students should practice for two to three years in the rural hospitals. Additionally, e-hospitals and e-prescriptions should be created.

Government medical outlets are supposed to provide free treatment for symptoms like fever, infections, the flu, and other common illnesses. The government must set up free medical pharmacies. Research on herbal medicine has to be promoted and developed.

Economic growth

The Indian economy is a developing market economy with a middle income. Inevitably, the development of agriculture, industry, education, healthcare, tourism, and other sectors will all contribute to the economic growth of the country once they reach their full potential. According to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India’s GDP can grow from US $3 trillion to US $40 trillion by 2047 if the country’s working-age population is gainfully employed. India has enormous human resources, but in order to attain the necessary development rate, these resources must be tapped through the provision of adequate skills. By 2047, we must establish sector-specific objectives and work toward their accomplishment. Each Indian state’s resources must be identified, and utilize them as efficiently and sustainably as possible. The labour force must also be trained, and the sector must be organized.

Colleges or institutions have to be set up for the labour where only practical education has to be taught and trained about construction, architecture, interior designing, service sector works etc. for the students and others who are averse to theoretical education. With this change, the labour force’s contribution to the economy might also be considered as part of the organized sector.

Security and Defence

Freedom to live in peace is a fundamental human right. This is the responsibility of the Ministry of Security and Defense. If this is weak, then the nation will be brought to its knees by the stronger nations. India should adopt and design a security and defence policy to combat internal and external threats. Greater than people, technical warfare is a formidable obstacle. Therefore, India should maximize our technological skills for world security. In the next years, our research and practises will make India a strong nation.

A key component of military strategy may be geographic intelligence, and completely three-dimensional holographic pictures may be utilized to enhance reconnaissance. It is possible to exchange 3D holographic maps of “battle-spaces” with the Indian army. This aids in mission training and enables troops to examine three-dimensional terrain and peek “around” corners. The business does this by converting complicated computerized picture data onto holographic sheets. Users may not only “see into” the detailed 3D landscape picture recorded in the holographic sheet, but the technology can be used to fold it up for storage, and becomes portable. The maps are helpful in situations involving catastrophe evacuation and rescue even if everything sounds extremely like Star Wars. The ability to “unroll” an accurate 3D holographic depiction of fresh terrain has obvious military advantages, but similar technologies often find use in daily life as well. At some time, maybe, we can anticipate adaptable 3D Google Maps.

Holograms have a significant advantage in the commercial security industry because they are intricate optical devices that are difficult to create. We are most likely to carry a security hologram with us at all times. This little silver dove-shaped rectangle on our credit card is a transmission hologram that uses white light and mirror-backing. It shows a three-dimensional picture that changes colour when we tilt the card up and down and is visible as we walk from side to side. It’s incredibly simple to produce in large quantities, but quite challenging to forge.

With a collaborative approach between the military and civilians, we can enhance internal security. To sustain peace and order, we should support community policing. The Indian police system must be revamped using contemporary technologies and techniques. Students should have the opportunity to serve as interns or research fellows in the defence system so that their new ideas may be used.

Other sectors

All tertiary sectors and industries, including tourism, sports, science and technology, the IT industry, trade and commerce, media, the film industry, etc., contribute to the nation’s economy. Tourism is one of the key industries that may significantly contribute to the economy. India is abundant in cultural and historic landmarks. We must develop a tourism policy and promote tourist destinations in international forums with the cooperation of the film industry and sportsmen. This will enhance the number of international tourists. If we pursue our sustainable development objectives and preserve our ancient landmarks, every Indian district will be a tourist destination by 2047.

Conclusion

India has a history of playing a dominant role and is likely to continue to do so in the future. In the past, India served as a hub for trade in all sectors—cultural, economic, technological, and spiritual. India represents the best chance for a sustainable future because of the necessity for an impartial and balancing viewpoint. In order to make growth more meaningful, we must collaborate in a comprehensive way. There is the potential for it to become a global leader, which can be effectively summarized in the words of Rabindranath Tagore.

“I have loved India and sought to serve her not because of her geographical magnitude, not because of her great past, but because of my faith in her today and my belief that she will stand for truth and freedom and higher things of life.”

Zeenathfar Azmi Syed is a Senior Research Fellow at Osmania University. Her mail address is: zeenathfarazmi369@gmail.com