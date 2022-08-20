The blueprint for India 2047—Part I

India, the name of the nation, radiates vitality around the globe due to its growth and progress in every sector. Today, every Indian represents hir or her nation with tremendous pride and fervour. If we analyze the blueprint of the past 75 years of growth, we cannot overlook its efficacy in the economy, agriculture, industry sector, science and technology, international relations, etc. By 2047, India will no longer be called a developing nation; it will be a developed nation.

Agriculture sector

Agriculture has been practiced in India since Vedic times. As a result, the agricultural sector and its associated activities are regarded as India’s nerves. Even historical studies illustrate that rice and cotton were cultivated by the Indus Valley civilization. From 1947 to 2022, the production and yield of food grains grew from 55 million tonnes to 314.51 million tonnes. This figure illustrates how India confronted and surmounted several shortages in the 1960s, particularly by instituting the first five-year plan. India is now the world’s largest producer of milk, jute, and pulses. It is second in rice, fruit, vegetable, wheat, sugarcane, cotton, and groundnut output.

Growing in the air

In the next years, India will see considerable development if we implement high-end technological agricultural practices such as “Aeroponic farming,” in which plants are grown in the air and mist without the usage of soil. Another recent practice is “hydroponic farming,” in which plants are cultivated in an aqueous solvent using water-based solutions rather than soil. If every household practices “monoculture farming” indoors, India will be self-sufficient and the leading exporter in agriculture and allied sectors. Governments should encourage farmers to adopt drone technology to minimize labour costs.

In order to increase food safety, blockchain agriculture makes it possible to track information across the food supply chain. Traceability is made possible by the blockchain’s ability to store and manage data. This makes it easier to create and use innovations for smart farming and index-based agricultural insurance.

India should design an agricultural policy that includes standards for agricultural practices depending on each state’s monsoon.

Based on the kind of soil, a farmer must be specified the sort of crop that must be harvested throughout each seasonal month. Faculty and research experts from all state agricultural institutions and colleges should help farmers choose innovative methods for higher-quality farming. To make a community self-sufficient for a longer period of time, every village should have a required warehouse or cold storage. Every village should have a soil laboratory to test the soil’s pH content.

Each mandal within the district need to have its own web portal, into which the agricultural officer is required to enter information on the various crops that are currently being harvested, the amount of the output, the crop type, the quality, and other relevant statistics. This portal has to provide links to the websites of both the state agricultural department and the ministry of central agriculture. Every state should be sure to enact a set minimum support price for all crops as it will bolster farmer confidence and provide assistance when they suffer losses. As part of school, college, and university projects, students should be taken directly to agriculture fields and taught about horticulture, permaculture, and organic farming techniques. This will instill the significance of agriculture in their minds and encourage them to pursue farming as a profession. To eliminate the influence of intermediaries, a platform should be made available for farmers to communicate directly with industry representatives in order to meet the customers’ needs and earn profit.

Farmers should be given insurance coverage in the event of losses. Every community must build animal barns on its boundaries in order to maintain the environment clean and green. Animal waste must be acquired and converted into manure to improve soil fertility. Each state’s government is required to give a soil card to farmers. Organic farming should be promoted and pesticides should be banned. Every mandal should have a monitoring head to determine whether or not the crop is organic.

If the aforesaid methods are followed, India will be the world’s agricultural role model by 2047. Already, we are on par with industrialized countries in terms of agricultural growth and related industries. If Indian farmers switch from traditional agricultural techniques to advanced farming practices, every village will be labeled as a smart village in the centennial year.

Industrial sector

The industrial sector is regarded as the nation’s economic growth engine. In this sector, the development of both the primary and service sectors is directly related. If the industrial sector is affected, its repercussions will cascade to the other sectors. After independence, our industrial sector generated roughly 11.8 percent of national GDP in 1950, which was modest. Without government support, the transition from agriculture and small-scale manufacturing to industrialization would have been far more challenging. India’s Planning Commission was established in 1950. The Industrial Policy Resolution of 1948 was adopted and updated as part of their second five-year plan, which was designed to promote rapid industrialization. In 1991, India adopted the New Industrial Policy, which is based on the LPG model of Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization. As a result, India’s economy became integrated with the global economy, and the industry sector contributed 20.7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2000-2001. The industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP in 2020–2021 is 25.92 percent as a result of significant effort and sustained growth between 1948 and 2022.

India need to implement and put into practice Industry 5.0, the first industrial evolution ever to be led by a man (human), which is based on the principles of systematic waste prevention, or “industrial upcycling.” Michael Rada initiated Industrial 5.0 in 2015 with the transition from virtual to physical execution of the fundamental principles of systematic waste avoidance (industrial upcycling) in factories and companies. In five years, they have averted the disposal of almost one million metric tonnes of items and materials.

Vision 2047 should be that every village is a smart, industrialized hamlet. This is possible when rural startups enter the picture. Indians are renowned for their superior workmanship, intellect, and resourcefulness. Many rural people in India are illiterate, yet they have a great deal of unique knowledge and ingenuity. When indigenous expertise is combined with contemporary science and technology, India would prosper in every industrial area and become a top exporter with the Made in India label. Innovative hubs and information technology businesses should collaborate with rural students’ specialists to make this vision a reality.

To get on par with industrially developed nations like Germany, Japan, China etc. n India should adopt few policies. Progress of industrialization depends upon the country’s trade policy. To curb imports, we should support infant industries through financing them. Innovations and inventions are the factors which can contribute to the acceleration of the industrial growth. This happens when the young minds are exposed to the cyber world, because pace of technological change through innovation by imitation, adaptation and modification can lead to rapid industrialization. Science and arts are the other two dynamics that can contribute to the growth of industrial sector because they provide new forms of power and new machinery and knowledge.

Another component that may play a considerable role in the acceleration and consolidation of industrial output and exports is the development of infrastructure. This includes the construction of roads, waterways, and railroads, among other aspects. To cut down the usage of coal, industries should use the solar energy and on bio gas. Individualism in its purest form is a threat to industrialization in the modern era. So, other than Government, private companies have to be encouraged for the investments in industrial sector. For this, policies of trade restrictions have to be smoothened then they will lead a swift investments and leads to profits. For the purpose of financing the industrialization of the private sector, local and provincial banks and banking houses has to be established to transfer money from one region of the nation to another to meet demand. Use of local products should be encouraged and should promote made in India products. To become globally competitive, our shift should focus on export promotion and broaden access to global markets.

Education sector

India’s literacy rate was 12% after it got its independence. Recent data from the National Statistical Office shows that it is 77.70% in 2022. These figures are a remarkable accomplishment for all of us. The following changes to the educational system are necessary. Education should be integrated in such a way that it stimulates the natural development of cognitive faculty. It should be depending on the child’s ability, and a uniform curriculum should be avoided. It is necessary to cut down on the quantity of books and topics. Only the following four subjects—English, the student’s mother language, mathematics, and science—should be required up to the sixth grade; beyond that, however, social studies should be included. In order to improve the motivation and stature of the teaching profession in India and increase the likelihood of recruiting individuals of appropriate caliber, the All India Teachers Service (AITS) needs to be established. The education that AITS get should be extremely scientific in nature so that they are equipped with the knowledge necessary to read the psychology of their students.

The ancient gurukula system has to be revived. There should be a definitive link between higher education and vocational training courses to minimize the volume of educated people who are unemployed. Higher education should not be subsidized, but rather funded such that only those who are interested may go. To foster life-oriented development, educational material must be scientific in character. Because of a lack of sufficient training and infrastructure, India has structural unemployment, which implies that jobs are accessible but the corresponding skill is not matching. Globalization will exacerbate the trend of structural unemployment. It is imperative that education be adapted to address the difficulties and threats posed by the globalization process. Gender studies and climate change studies should be essential curriculum components.

One of the main drawbacks in the education system is the digital divide. There must be initiatives taken to bridge the gap, such as the implementation of technology up-gradation courses in school curriculum itself. Animated applications in the mother tongue should be developed as smartphones have become an everyday part of our lives. Courses like artificial intelligence and robotics should begin in secondary school. Augmented and virtual reality technologies are a viable addition to the ‘edtech’ industry owing to its engrossing nature and sense of hands-on, real-world experience. In higher education, AR/VR may assist students in understanding abstract topics and gaining practical experience in low-risk virtual environments. This may improve STEM classes, medical simulations, resources for the arts and humanities, and technical education. Students who study advanced technologies may make significant contributions to the nation’s progress.

Similar to Finland’s school system, India should adopt “no standardized testing.” Standardized tests are used to find out how well students understand a subject. Filling in bubbles on a scantron and responding to predetermined questions is said to be a method of determining mastery or at least competency in a subject. Usually, students will learn to rush in order to pass a test, and teachers will teach only for the purpose of test preparation. Hence, learning has been discarded from consideration. Scholars, experts, and social workers should form a collegium to determine the curriculum. To regulate the courses, a streamlined regulatory mechanism is required. More cross-disciplinary courses should be offered after the tenth grade so that students may enroll in the courses they are most interested in and are most likely to succeed in.

Every educational institution may become a hotbed of innovation if youthful ideas are implemented. This may happen when academic institutions hire industry professionals as teachers to obtain the desired objective and outcome. Every educational institution should employ a social counsellor and a psychologist to maintain student motivation and provide counselling when needed. Because we live in a cyber-age, nothing is impossible when it comes to visualizing the world around us. Consequently, students must be taught digitally, and every classroom should be digital. Private institutions under the guise of donations and entry charge structures, they are collecting sums that are out of reach for the poor and middle classes. In order to curb this, the government must establish a uniform pricing structure for all private schools, regardless of the amenities provided, and if they collect more than the authorized amount, the license must be revoked.

The second and final part of this article will be published on Monday (August 22).

Zeenathfar Azmi Syed is Senior Research Fellow at Osmania University. Her Email address is zeenathfarazmi369@gmail.com