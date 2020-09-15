The closure of zoo due to Corona brings relief for animals

New Delhi: Amid restrictions for visitors to the Zoo in Delhi due to the coronavirus pandemic spread, the animals are spending their lives in peace but there is no respite for the employees as they have to take more care of the animals and their health.



As the entry of visitors to the zoo is banned, the animals are allowed to more time out of the cage in the natural environment. This has brought a positive change in their behavior too.



Delhi Zoo director Ramesh K. Pandey told IANS, “As there are no visitors allowed in the zoo as of now, there is no noise here, animals are not been disturbed and because of this the animals are living in peace which is bringing a positive change in their behavior.”



“However, it is a bit difficult to find what change has been in the behavior of the animals due to the absence of the audience. We can only guess about it,” he said.



“The zoo is being sanitized at regular intervals. The staff is taking care of the animals in every possible way and we are paying more attention to their health at this time,” he added.



The zoo has been closed for the public since March 18, even before the lockdown. In order to contain the virus spread, employees inside the zoo have been asked to wear masks and gloves.



All the cages of the animals have been kept open except their enclosures so that they can move freely.



As the slaughterhouses have been closed due to COVID, an alternative slaughterhouse was built inside the zoo from where meat was supplied to the animals. However, the meat is been bought from outside shops for last 15 days.



There are about 200 employees in the zoo for whom the corona period has been quite challenging.



Pandey said, “We have been able to work on animal welfare in a much easier way as there are no visitors as of now. Animals like elephants, tiger, leopard, and jaguar are screened on a regular basis as it is important to keep the animals safe too. Apart from COVID, we also need to take precautions for the other diseases too.”



He said the zoo staff works from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and everything inside the zoo is been monitored.



“We will open the zoo as per the orders and guidelines of the government and try to go digital as much as possible. At the same time, we will follow the social distancing norms,” he added.

Source: IANS





