The Gandhis will not take any action against Kamal Nath: Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smirti Irani on Monday said the Gandhis will not take any action against Congress leader Kamal Nath for his derogatory remark against Imarti Devi.

“I find absolutely no justification that Kamal Nath Ji can give for using such derogatory word against a female political activist. For the life of me, I cannot understand why the Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent on this issue,” Irani told ANI, when asked about Kamal Nath’s remark on Imarti Devi.

“This is not the first time when a congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has spoken so horridly about a woman in politics. I am sure that everyone remembers that Digvijaya Singh called a female activist, who was a part of his own party and organization, as ‘tanch maal’,” Irani said.

“Now, Kamal Nath’s derogatory remark against a female activist, who was born and brought up in a poor household, and this is how he reduced her struggle in public. Congressmen in that gathering were extremely glad that he used such derogatory words. It is absolutely shocking,” the BJP leader said.

“The fact that the Gandhi family is absolutely quiet on this issue is significant because be it Digvijaya Singh or Kamal Nath, anytime that they have spoken ill about women in our country, the Gandhi family remained absolutely quiet,” she said.

When asked whether Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should take action, Irani said, “Do you honestly believe that the Gandhi family will take action against this. I don’t think so. These are the people who keep the fire burning in the Gandhi kitchen.”

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly bypolls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an “item”, sparking a controversy.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai… (Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.

The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Source: ANI