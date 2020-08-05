THE HIDDEN GEMS OF FAJR SALAAH

For many of us, waking up for Fajr can be difficult and burdensome. However, here are some virtues that we fail to realise!

1) Oath by Fajr:

As Muslims, we are not allowed to take oaths by anyone other than Allah,

But Allah, the Most Majestic can take an oath by anything he wishes.

In the beginning of Surah Fajr, the 89th Surah of the Qur’an, Allah begins the Surah by swearing upon the dawn (Fajr),

”By the dawn”

Every oath made by Allah in the Qur’an emphasises its importance and likewise, Allah has emphasised the time of Fajr.

2) The two Sunnah Rakaats of Fajr are better than the entire world:

In the Hadith of Sayyidah Aisha Radhiyallahu Anha, the Prophet Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam said,

“Two Rakaats of prayer before the Fajr (Fardh) prayer are better than the world and whatever is in it.” [Muslim]

3) Whoever prays the Fajr prayer comes under the protection of Allah:

In the hadith reported by Jundub ibn Abdullah Radhiyallahu Anhu, the Prophet Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam said,

“He who performs the Fajr will be under the protection of Allah.” [Muslim]

For the one who offers the Fardh of Fajr prayer, Allah will protect them from harm the entire day until the next Fajr prayer.

4) The recitation of Qur’an at Fajr is witnessed:

Allah Ta’ala says in the Qur’an,

“Establish prayer at the decline of the sun until the darkness of the night and recite the Qur’an at Fajr. Indeed, the recitation of Fajr is ever witnessed.” (Surah Bani Israeel verse 78)

Who is it witnessed by?

The Messenger of Allah Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam recited this verse and said,

“It is witnessed by the angels of the night and the day.” [Tirmidhi]

Out of all the 5 obligatory prayers, our Prophet Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam made the Fajr prayer the longest because he understood this amazing virtue.

5) Remembering Allah after Fajr can earn you the reward of Hajj & Umrah:

The Messenger Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam said,

“Whoever prays the morning prayer in congregation, and thereafter sits remembering Allah until the sun rises and prays two Rakahs (Duha) will have a reward similar to the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage.” [Tirmidhi]

Lastly, great emphasis has been placed upon preserving the Fajr prayer along with the Asr prayer because it is a time when deeds are taken by the angels to Allah Ta’ala.

The Messenger Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam said,

“A group of angels stay with you at night and (another group of) angels by daytime, and both groups gather at the time of the ‘Asr and Fajr prayers.

Then those angels who have stayed with you overnight, ascend and Allah asks them about you – (even though) He knows everything about you. ‘In what state did you leave My slaves?’

The angels reply, ‘When we left them, they were praying, and when we reached them they were praying.’ ” [Bukhari]

We make Dua that Allah grants us all the understanding to realise the significance of this great prayer and grants us the ability to get up and offer it regularly. Aameen.