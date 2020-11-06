‘The Hitman’ traces Rohit Sharma’s steady rise from 2007

New Delhi, Nov 6 : Rohit Sharma, the vice captain of the Indian ODI team, has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons – from being dropped for the tour of Australia later this year on grounds of injury to turning out for the Mumbai Indians franchise in their last two IPL matches, the second of which saw them qualify for the finals.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, has, however, sought to defuse matters by stating that Sharma, as also pacer Ishant Sharma, who has also been dropped from the tour on injury concerns, could be flown out to Australia at a later stage if found fit.

All this, however, does not detract from Sharma’s exploits, who debuted for India in an ODI in 2007 and in a Test in 2013 and since then has grown to be one of the vital pillars of the Indian cricket team, a journey that “The Hitman – The Rohit Sharma Story” (Bloomsbury) by sports journalists Vijay Lokapally and G. Krishnan.

A modern-day entertainer who refused to compromise his approach to batting, his contribution to India’s domination in one-day cricket and victories in the IPL is indisputable.

“This is the story of his journey, of the years of hard work and the confidence that has allowed him to keep his place in the team — and his amazing capacity to come up with big scores. His combination of aggression and caution, his lazy elegance and his deadly shots have brought a whiff of fresh air to the cricket field,” the publisher said in a statement.

–IANS

