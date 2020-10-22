The illegal Golf Club at Naya Qila led to flooding of Tolichowki

Hyderabad: At the time when Telangana state is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the incessant rains which lashed Hyderabad last week added to the already existing woes—both financial and emotional.

The heavy rains unleashed havoc and the consequent floods caused destruction. Among the most affected areas is Tolichowki area under the Karwan Constituency. All most all the localities were flooded, including Nadeem Colony and Nizam Colony which are still inundated in water. It is said that the water entered the locality as the water in the Shah Hatim Lake overflowed.

Shah Hatim Lake— part of the Historic ‘’Naya Qila’ which is now the Hyderabad Golf Course

The Historic Naya Qila,was built in 1656 by Sultan Abudllah Qutb Shah as further defence for the Mughal armies. This integral part of the Golkonda fort contains many historic structures. This is surrounded by the Naya Qila Talab which is now known as the Shah Hatim Lake.

The outline map of the fort and the lake

However, the construction of the Hyderabad golf Course (1992) in Naya Qila led to the illegal encroachment. The incessant rains that hit Hyderabad on October 13 had flooded almost every place including the Shah Hatim Lake, after which the authorities let the water flow into the localities, rather than, its actual outlet that is the Hyderabad golf Club, which was closed.

The residents allege that the original outlet which leads into the Hyderabad Golf Club should be opened immediately. People said, “Luxury as in golf Club is only for the rich and it is we poor who have to suffer as just to keep that golf save they have released the water into our homes.”

In 1992 the construction of Hyderabad Golf Club was opposed

The construction of the Hyderabad golf Course in the Naya Qila area met with a lot of resistance from various NGOs and organisations. According to them, the Golf Course and the almost exclusive access given to its members was against the proper use of the Heritage site which should give easy access and ownership to the public above anything else. There were also protests organised by the farmers who were displaced by the construction of the Golf Course who were eventually offered land in the city in return for their land in the Golkonda fort area.]The controversy regarding the historic lands’ use as a golf course also sparked debates among scholars part of the heritage and conversation circles around the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme of the government of India, under which the Dalmia Bharat Private Limited was allowed to adopt the Red Fort. There have also been concerns regarding the negative ecological implications of the Golf Course, outlined in a comprehensive document shared by the NGO, Better Hyderabad.