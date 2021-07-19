THE IMPORTANCE OF THE DAY OF ARAFAH

This is the day about which the Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said,

“There is no day in which more souls are freed from the hellfire than on the Day of Arafah, on this day Allah draws near to the earth, and while exhibiting His pride to the angels, He says, “What is it that they desire?”

[Sahih Muslim]

It is the day in which we are closest to Allah and it is the day regarding which the Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said,

“The Hajj is Arafah!”

On the day of ‘Arafah pilgrims gather at Mt. ‘Arafah and perform the most important ritual in Hajj. In fact, the day is of such importance that Allah even swears an oath by this day:

“And [by] the witness and what is witnessed [the day of ‘Arafah].”

(Qur’an: Chapter 85, Verse 3)

To make the most of the grand day of ‘Arafah, make sure to:

a) Fast and expiate your sins:

Out of the first nine days, this is the most important day to keep a fast on.

Abu Qatadah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported that the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

“Fasting on the Day of ‘Arafah, I hope from Allah , expiates for the sins of the year before and the year after.”

[Ibn Majah]

Fasting this day is only recommended for those who are not performing Hajj, and it is not permitted for those performing Hajj.

b) Repent:

The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

“There is no day when Allah ransoms more slaves from the Fire than the day of ‘Arafah. He draws near and expresses His pride to the angels and says: ‘What do these people want?’”

[Sahih Muslim]

Don’t settle for less. You will have your minor sins forgiven with the fast of ‘Arafah In sha Allah, but what about your major sins? Repent sincerely and remember that Allah, Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, is capable of forgiving all our sins no matter how great they are. Allah, Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, says in the Qur’an:

“Say, ‘O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful.’”

(Qur’an: Chapter 39, Verse 53)

These grand days are a great opportunity to quit your sinful habits once and for all! Be regretful for committing sins and make a strong determination to never commit them ever again. Bismillah.

c) Make duas and remember Allah:

The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

“The best of supplications is the supplication of the Day of Arafah. And the best of what I and the Prophets before me have said is:

لَا إِلهَ إِلَّا اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيكَ لَهُ، لَهُ الْمُلْكُ وَلَهُ الْحَمْدُ وَهُوَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ

‘None has the right to be worshipped but Allah, Alone, without partner, to Him belongs all that exists, and to Him belongs the Praise, and He has power over all things.’”

[Tirmidhi]