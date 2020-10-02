‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ recreates Arnab Goswami’s hilarious scenes

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a hilarious promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Thursday, which will have Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha as guests. In the promo, we can see how Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek recreated Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami’s scenes which created huge buzz on social media and the video will surely leave you in splits.

Arnab Goswami scenes in The Kapil Sharma Show

While mocking Arnab Goswami, these comedians of The Kapil Sharma Show called their news channel Raddi News, which loosely translates as Garbage News.

In the video shared by Kapil on Instagram, of his upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, his co-star Kiku Sharda was heard saying, “Welcome to Raddi News and I am Bachcha Yadav.” When Kiku asks if Manoj and Anubhav need tea or coffee, Krushna Abhishek replies, “The milkman did not come today.”

This sent Kiku into hysteria as he mimicked Goswami by shouting, “Breaking news. Our milkman has not arrived. Breaking news. Doodh waala saamne aao, kahan chhipe baithe ho. (Come out in the open milkman. Where are you hiding?)”.

Basically, Kiku recreated the scene of Arnab Goswami when the latter yelled at Bollywood star Salman Khan for not speaking on ongoing investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian’s death.

Eventually, he asks Manoj why the actor chose to come with 55-year-old Anubhav when he himself has an ‘anubhav’ (experience) of 25 years in the film industry. As soon as Manoj tries to reply to the question, Kiku cuts him short and creates a ruckus without letting him speak.

Little later into The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku asked Krushna for a glass of water. To which replied, “We don’t have glass. We have a jug.” Once again, Kiku became hysterical as he brilliantly mimicked Goswami by yelling, “Mujhe jug do, mujhe jug do.”

Kiku then asked Kapil Sharma, “I challenge you Kapil Sharma, where are you?”

Arnab Goswami brutally mocked by comedians

The Kapil Sharma Show is produced by Salman Khan. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Arnab Goswami will die of shame after watching this. “Arnab roasted,” wrote another fan. Another commented, “Arnab Goswami’s mimicry.”

This is not for the first time that Arnab is getting brutally mocked this way in The Kapil Sharma Show. A few days ago, Comedian Ali Gur Pir recreated Arnab Goswami’s recent meltdown against Salman Khan during a TV debate. The comedian’s video mocking Goswami’s pronunciation of the word ‘tweet’ has gone viral on the internet.