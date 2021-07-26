The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti’s absence in promo confirms her exit

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular comedy-celebrity talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show is set to return on small screen with its another laughter riot. The comedy show went off-air in February owing to multiple reasons. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season.

The show host Kapil Sharma on Sunday, shared a new promo on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a teaser featuring his cast members – Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

The promo of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Krushna, Bharti, Kiku, Sudesh and Chandan declaring ‘seat confirmed’ as they posed at a selfie station inside a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Sumona Chakravarti’s conspicuous absence from the teaser. Sumona, who played Kapil’s wife Bhuri in the previous seasons of show, enjoys a huge fan following with her stint.

Her absence from the teaser left several fans speculating that she might not be joining the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. She was missing from both the photos posted by Kapil Sharma, suggesting she may not have been roped in for the third season. Post this the actress even shared a cryptic post on Instagram about “horrible feeling” about “leaving a situation”.

As soon as the promo went viral, many fans chimmed to the comments section and questioned Sumona’s absence. Many are even curious to know if she is going to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show or not. If she has plans to exit from the show, the loyal TKSS audience would surely miss her comic timing and rhetoric answers to Kapil which left people in splits.