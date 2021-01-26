‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to go off-air temporarily; here’s why

Hyderabad: Sony TV’s one of the most popular shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will go off-air temporarily.

The comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma will go through some creative changes and will make a revamped come-back after a short break.

According to The Indian Express, a source had shared, that contrary to the buzz that the show will go off air, it will just be a break for a few weeks. The actors and creative team have been considering some changes to the show for a long time.

They had a discussion with the channel recently, and decided to take a break. With no audience currently on the set, the team felt that they needed to included newer elements to add more fun. said the source.

“Also Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant, and their second baby is due next month. Kapil decided to take the break now so that he could spend time with his family and the newborn,” the source added.

Earlier, Kapil had made an announcement about his collaboration with Netflix and surprised everyone. This was also believed to be one of the reasons why his show was taking a pause, but now the rumours are all put to rest and he will be back.

The show will continue to air for a few weeks since the team is shooting the previously planned episodes. As for the break, it would be at least for a couple of months

While Kapil continues to be the show’s face, other artists currently on the show include Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.