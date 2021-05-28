The Kapil Sharma Show to make grand comeback with fresh talent

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show which went off-air in February is all set to make a grand and bigger come back with a new season and fresh talent on Sony entertainment television.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, as the all show is all set to make a comeback and give laughter therapy to the audience, the show will have additions to its creative team. From actors to writers, the show will have many new faces on board. Back in March, Kapil Sharma himself posted an Instagram post declaring an open opportunity for all the actors and writers to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also, a report of a web daily says that The Kapil Sharma Show will also have a new format which would be slightly different from its last episodes. The shoot of the show is expected to go on floors from the first week of July.

There have also been lot of controversies around actor Sunil Grover’s involvement in the show ever since he had quit due to issues with the show’s host Kapil Sharma. But clearing their differences, Grover took to his Twitter handle to wish Kapil a happy birthday (the latter had celebrated his big day on 4th April), and it’s the way he formed his wish that will touch your heart. “Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 ! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji,” wrote Sunil.

Touched by Sunil Grover’s sweet gesture, Kapil Sharma replied: “Thank you paji love you,” which got fans even more excited and netizens now probably believing that the chances of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover finally returning together on screen is more likely than ever.

Their social media banter left fans wondering if the actor would make a come back on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy talk show, where every week special guests come from the entertainment industry either to promote their films or for a special segment. The star cast of the show includes famous comedians such as Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. While Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest in the show. The show premieres on Sony Entertainment Television.