The Kapil Sharma Show welcomes new member to the cast, it’s not Dr Gulati!

Mumbai: Taking his fans by excitement, ace comedian Kapil Sharma on Sunday confirmed that his popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set make a grand comeback onscreen soon. On Sunday (July 18), he took to Instagram to share a picture with Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, and Kiku Sharda and wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces. #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

Sudesh Lehri in The Kapil Sharma Show

However, what grabbed our attention is the new addition to the old cast. Yes, you heard that right! New addition is of Sudesh Lehri. The comedian, who has been a legend in the TV space for a long time has been off the screens for a long time till now. He is all set to make a comeback onscreen with The Kapil Sharma Show.

The third season of the show marks the reunion of Lehri, Abhishek and Kapil who were legendary comedians on Comedy Circus for umpteen years.

TKSS shooting begins

Kapil Sharma had taken a paternity leave after the birth of his second child due to which, The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air. However, the comedian is back to business now. Bharti Singh also took to Instagram to share a fun video from the sets of show on Sunday. In the video, she is seen dancing with Sudesh Lahiri and Krushna Abhishek. She captioned it, “Back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar #tkss #bhartisingh.”

To watch all these comedian– Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma together in the same frame is an absolute treat for all the enthusiastic fans out there.