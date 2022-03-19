‘The Kashmir Files’ movie incites hate: Jairam Ramesh

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th March 2022 11:42 am IST
Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh. Photo: ANI.

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the recently released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ incites hate and ‘distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence’.

“Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule,” he said in a tweet.

The film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like ‘Tashkent Files’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

