The new Rolls-Royce Ghost embodies what the brand has described as ‘post-opulence.’ The concept reflects the minimalist philosophy that underpins the New Ghost. The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet succeeds the most successful product in the brand’s 116-year history. The new design rejects superficial expressions of wealth in these times of subtlety. Available for a commission from any authorized Rolls-Royce dealer, first deliveries in first quarter 2021.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Design: “Post-Opulent Opulence.”

The exterior styling reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth, but looking closer expose many significant changes. The trademark Rolls Royce grille is more expansive and taller and doesn’t have a thick arcing border around it.

The headlight is more massive and has sharper corners angled slightly to sweep up towards the corners of the fascia. Moving along the sides show a similar profile to the old car, but the tail’s trunk lid leans forward, as do the taillights. There’s not a distinct ledge to the rear bumper, either, giving this new Ghost a sportier appearance. An extra bit of flair Rolls-Royce added is the illuminated grille. There are 20 LED lights in the top part that shine down onto the grille slats, which in turn reflect light outward.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Engine And Suspension

The New Ghost is built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture, and world-first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness equipped with All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for remarkable poise and surefootedness. Powered by the hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571horse power, 850nm torque, besides it also for effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close.

Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity. Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography. Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Pricing And On-Sale Date:

The starting price for the New Ghost is $332,500 and the ceiling is placed wherever the customer’s imagination stops. The bookings are open and deliveries will begin in 2021.