The number of corona-affected students in Telangana doubles

Hyderabad: In the state of Telangana, the number of corona-affected students have increased. That too, especially the number of students from ages 10 to 20 who have been affected as reached 16,235 as September 28. Among students affected by the virus, are also school students and those who getting intermediate and professional education.

After examining those who are affected within the 10-20 year age group, one thing is clear that up till July 28, the proportion has been 5.3 percent. Though until August 29, the proportion of that group was recorded as 6.5 percent.

8.72 per cent of the age group 10-20 infected

Until September 28, the age 10-20 student group, the proportion of those affect was 8.72 percent. Those who were affected during the month of July, their count was 3,029 but in August there was an increase reported and that count reached to 7,632.

From September 28 and onwards, after examining the paritents that the amount infected has doubled and the count went to 16,325. It has been said that during the month of September many of these students left their homes to give exams at various halls, hence they caught the virus. It is also said that the 5.05 percent of the patients were males and 3.67 of them were women.

Even kids who are less than 10 years old has been 4.23 percent for this ongoing month.

When during the months of August and July, there was a huge increase. From ages 31 to 50, cases in the age group during September were dropped to 40.99. Though i n the previous month, this age group’s proportion was recorded as 42.7 percent.

Collectively speaking, there has been an increase in the coronavirus cases and the portion has reached to 38.17 percent whereas the last month the proportion went down to 35.58 percent.