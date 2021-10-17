The Pataudi’s vintage, royal wedding album [Photos]

Mumbai: Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s elder daughter Saba Ali Khan prefers staying away from limelight but she is an avid instagrammer. She always makes sure to treat her nearly 97k followers with adorable and ‘never seen before’ pictures of her family members.

Whether it is throwback pictures of her parents and siblings, or an appreciation post for her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba often takes a trip down the memory lane and treats us with some amazing gems from her archives.

Latest on the list of such pictures is a priceless moment from her parent’s wedding in 1969. Dressed in all their traditional glory, Sharmila Tagore looks gorgeous while Tiger Pataudi, as he is fondly called, is dapper as ever.

Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, “The royal wedding,” Sharing details, Saba added, “Parents getting engaged to be married. Wish I was there. Mahsha’Allah”.

We have surfed through Saba’s Instagram and found other treasured pictures from the royal wedding of her parents and brother Saif Ali Khan.

(Saba Pataudi Instagram)

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1969 and the couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970. While Saba Pataudi was born in 1976, actress-author Soha Ali Khan was born in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away in 2011 after battling a lung infection. Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991 and the couple announced their separation in 2004. Later the Dil Chahta Hai actor married Kareena Kapoor in 2012.