‘The Pathless’ game lands on Apple Arcade

News Desk 1Updated: 15th November 2020 6:07 pm IST
'The Pathless' game lands on Apple Arcade

San Francisco, Nov 15 : Apple has introduced a new game ‘The Pathless’ in its growing catalogue of titles on the gaming service Arcade.

The Pathless, an epic mythic adventure game from Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid.

“As the Hunter, you must explore forests and tundras with your eagle companion to uncover puzzles and hunt down corrupt spirits,” the company said in a tweet recently.

‘The Pathless’ is an open world puzzle adventure game where players take on the role of an archer with an eagle companion and fight battles to eliminate a dark curse.

Apart from Apple Arcade, it will also release on PS4, PS5 – when that arrives – and PC through the Epic Game Store.

READ:  Rahul Gandhi to visit Kannur for a day on Nov 12

Arcade recently added two new games Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital and All of You from Alike Studio.

The subscription gaming service costs Rs 99 a month and lets people play more than 120 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 15th November 2020 6:07 pm IST
Back to top button