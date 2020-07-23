Monkeys attack in Telangana , 30 lambs butchered

As no one was present in the house, the monkeys attacked the hapless lambs, which were about 30 days old.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 5:23 pm IST

Hyderabad: Monkeys wreaked havoc killing around 30 lambs in a village in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Shobanadrigudem village, notorious for monkey menace.

A group of about 20 monkeys attacked the lambs in a shed left behind by a shepherd while taking the herd of sheep for grazing in agriculture fields.

As no one was present in the house, the monkeys attacked the hapless lambs, which were about 30 days old.

Some neighbours tried to chase away the monkeys but failed. All the lambs died of being bitten by monkeys.

Suryapet is one of the districts in the state facing monkey menace. Hordes of monkeys enter homes, raid business establishments and harass people.

Shopkeepers in some villages in the districts keep huge stuffed tiger toys to keep away the monkeys.

There are thousands of monkeys, and they attack the homes and shops in hordes, steal eatables and even bite the villagers.

Source: IANS
Categories
NewsTelangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close