The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton

Los Angeles, March 5 : Three-time Emmy award winning actress Edie Falco, of “The Sopranos” fame, will play former US First Lady Hillary Clinton in the upcoming series, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”.

The third season of the popular series, created by Ryan Murphy, will focus on the impeachment of former American President Bill Clinton, following the affair between him and the then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky in the nineties.

British actor Clive Owen will portray the role of Clinton, while actress Beanie Feldstein will play the role of Monica Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson will play the role of US Civil servant, Linda Tripp, who worked with Lewinsky at Pentagon and recorded phone conversations with her, which were later submitted as evidence.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.