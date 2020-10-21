The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani: Want to make another movie in India

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 8:09 pm IST
The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani: Want to make another movie in India

New Delhi, Oct 21 : American-Iranian director Ramin Bahrani enjoyed working in India, and says he wants to make another film in the country soon.

The director shot his upcoming film “The White Tiger” in India. The film stars Adarsh Gourav along with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

Opening up about his experience of working in India, Bahrani said: “Working in India was a tremendous experience. Aside from a small handful of people, my entire crew was local. They were talented professionals who were kind, hardworking and creative. They made ‘The White Tiger’ a better film. I can’t wait to come back and make another one.”

READ:  After Tanishq ad controversy, Twitterati debate on 'Biryani'

Based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, the film follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. It is slated to release on Netflix soon.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 8:09 pm IST
Back to top button