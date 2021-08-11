Theatres in Telangana allowed to run five shows per day

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has given permission to theatres to run five shows per day. Earlier, they were allowed to run four shows in a day.

Telangana state minister for cinematography Srinivas Yadav convened a meeting with the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar, representatives of film industry and other senior officials to discuss the development of the film industry.

In the meeting, difficulties faced by the theatres’ owners due to covid-19 imposed lockdown were discussed. The minister said that the proposal of waiver of electricity bills and reduction in property taxes will be made known to the chief minister.

Yadav said that the chief minister intends to make Hyderabad city a film hub. He added that the permissions of film shoots will be given through a single-window system. He further said that the state government will provide every possible assistance to promote the Telugu film industry.

The minister said online bookings were also introduced so that the persons can purchase tickets at lesser service charges. He said that the Film Development Corporation charges only Rs.6 for this facility whereas the private sites collect Rs.20 to Rs.40.

Vijayender Reddy, a theatre owner said the film industry welcomes the move by the Telangana government to introduce a single-window system for the permission of film shoots. He said earlier one has to take permission from various offices such as the R&B department, tourism and culture department, and police authorities to commence film shootings.