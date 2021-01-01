Theatres to open from January 5 in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 : As a New Year gift to the people of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the opening of movie theatres in the state from January 5. Theatres will be allowed to function with only half of their strengths and tickets for only half of the strength will be sold. Chief minister also said that stringent action will be taken against Cinema theatres if they violate Covid protocol.

The Chief minister also said that the government will constitute a new authority to prevent corruption and people will be able to register their complaints regarding corruption in a software. He also said that the details of those who provide information will not be publicized and people will be free to provide information against corruption. He said that the authority if necessary will convey the details provided to the vigilance department. This will commence from January 26 of this month.

He also announced the government sanction to conduct art and culture programmes, both indoor and outdoor programmes during religious festivals.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that aged people will be provided with government services without having to go to the offices. He said that volunteers will be deployed for the service of old people.

Pinarayi Vijayan also said that 1000 scholarships of 1 lakh rupees each will be provided to students who have performed exceedingly well in academics in degree classes and the annual income of their families are below 2.5 lakh rupees.

Chief minister said that a project “Eminent Scholars Online” will be implemented which will help degree and post graduate students communicate with eminent and internationally renowned scholars and academicians. He also said that the first online talk will be in January itself.

The number of mental health councillors in schools will be doubled from the present number of 1024 who are on contract, Chief minister said and added that mental health is an important area to be focused upon. He also said that the services of the councilors has helped several children regain their mental strength. He said that women who are suffering from various issues will be provided online consultation.

Chief Minister also said that Children who are suffering from anaemia will be specially taken care of and that the haemoglobin count will be checked among the children. He also said that this check will be conducted before February 15 in all local bodies.

Chief minister also said that outdoor sports and swimming will also be able to resume adhering to strict Covid protocol.

Exhibition halls will also be opened under Covid restrictions, Chief minister said.

