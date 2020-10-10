Theatres to reopen with PM Narendra Modi biopic on its screens, but why?

Mumbai: Released in 2019, Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic is all set to release again after the cinema halls reopen as the director feels that the movie will be the best inspiring story to watch. The film will re-release on October 15.

PM Modi biopic traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The film first released on May 24, 2019.

Reason behind PM Narendra Modi biopic re-release

Producer Sandip Singh feels the last time the film released in the theaters, it fell prey to political agendas and not many could watch the film. He hopes this time the movie fares well in the theaters.

Talking about the decision to re-release PM Narendra Modi biopic, Singh said, “PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime Minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today’s times, as theatres re-open.”

“I’m proud to be a part of this historical moment. Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn’t be watched by many. We’re hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation,” Singh added.

Director of PM Narendra Modi biopic, Omung Kumar also expressed his happiness and said, “It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film PM Narendra Modi. We have put in a lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love.”

PM Modi biopic stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead role along with Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R Saluja in pivotal roles.