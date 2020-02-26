Theft in Jubilee Hills, 3 held

A+ A-

Hyderabad: West Zone traffic police of Hyderabad arrested 3 thieves who were allegedly involved in burglary at Jubilee Hills in which lakhs of rupees were looted.

According to the report of the police, Syed Yusuf (35), resident of Fatima Nagar Borabanda with the help of his accomplices Shaik Shahid and Syed Shahbaz conducted burglary at house no 675 located at plot no 34 of Banjara Hills and took away gold and diamond ornaments worth more than Rs 10 lac.

According to the report of the police, Syed Yusuf had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2013 for employment and came back to Hyderabad in 2015. He then secured the job of a driver in the house of Naseer Ali Khan. It is reported that Syed Yusuf and Shaik Shahid are relatives and Syed Shahbaz is their common friend. In order to lead a luxurious life, Yusuf planned burglary in the house of Naseer Ali Khan. On the night of 14th February, they conducted the theft and fled away.

Task Force, Hyd city police traced them out with the help of the CCTV cameras and arrested them. Police also seized the stolen goods from their possession.