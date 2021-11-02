Theme park at Gajularamaram to be inaugurated soon

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 2nd November 2021 7:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: The forsaken vacant land at Gajularamaram has been transformed into a  theme park to be known as Pranavayu Urban Forest Park.

A sprawling area of 142 acres has been landscaped with lush greenery and theme-based amenities have been developed making it a unique park facility in the City. 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) developed the park with Rs 16 crore and the works are in the final stages.

An official with the GHMC said the works are in the finishing stage and will be ready for inauguration in 3 weeks.

