‘There are ghosts inside Bigg Boss 15 house’, reveals Rajiv

Mumbai: Crew members and participants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss have often spoke about unexpected paranormal activity inside the house. In the previous seasons, housemates revealed that they had encountered a strange woman standing in the corner. Some said it’s just their hallucinations and some said it’s something creepy and supernatural.

And now, Bigg Boss 15’s recently-evicted contestant Rajiv Adatia had made another shocking revelation wherein he narrated experiencing paranormal activities inside the house. Speaking to ETimes, Rajiv shared that along with him, Umar Riaz, Pratik, and Nishant saw a ghost. He said they witnessed a small girl passing by.

Narrating the spooky incident, Rajiv said, “I’ve seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. I was scared of seeing it. I refused to sleep inside the house. Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us.”

He further shared, “I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house. I’ve seen it twice and it also came on live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik, we had goosebumps, we were that scared after the incident. I would see shadows everyday, but this time Nishant, Pratik, Umar and I actually saw a small girl passing by us.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Abhijeet Bichukale, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty.