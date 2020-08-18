There is always sense of pride in putting on Zouks jersey: Sammy

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Team St Lucia Zouks skipper Darren Sammy has said that he always feels a sense of pride whenever he puts on the team’s jersey ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 8th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the annual Twenty20 league, will see six teams compete for the title from August 18 to September 10 in two venues in Trinidad behind closed doors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Lucia Zouks — owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd, the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab — have virtually unveiled its new official jersey and website – www.zouksonfire.com.

The virtual announcements, which went live from Trinidad across the world, were done in the presence of the team’s coach Andy Flower, team captain Sammy, and Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi.

“There is always a sense of pride in putting on the Zouks jersey. It motivates you more when you understand what the colours on the jersey represents,” said Sammy.

“I am very excited for my first taste of the CPL. I absolutely loved touring the Caribbean as a player and an international coach and now I am getting to experience not only a fantastic tournament, but also the culture of the people from within a West Indian dressing room. Cannot wait to get started,” said Flower.

