There is no formula to control COVID 19- KTR

Hyderabad: State industries minister KTR today called upon the people of the state to confine themselves to their homes and protect themselves from corona virus. He also said that there was no formula to get rid of the virus in the world. He made these remarks during his tour of Rajanna siricilla district. KTR also visited the containment areas located in Vemulawada.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Vemulawada youth who tested positive to corona virus was recovering at gandhi Hospital in the city. He also said that they had kept 21 Contacts of the corona virus patient in quarantine Centers while they are being monitored constantly.

He also said that the state would have become corona free had there been no markaz incident in the city. He also inspected a paddy procurement center later. Speaking on the occasion, he termed the state as rice bowl of the country while noting that paddy crop was cultivated in 40 lakh acres of land in the state in the just concluded rabi season.

