There should be zero tolerance towards terrorism: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 2 : Speaking at the 55th Annual DGsP/IGsP Conference here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted policy issues on national security, applauded the role of police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management and emphasised that there should be zero tolerance against terrorism.

This is the first such conference organised by Intelligence Bureau through virtual mode. Paying homage to the police martyrs, Shah also awarded Indian Police Medal to 50 awardees and congratulated them on their achievements.

While emphasising on the need to ensure safety and dignity of the citizens, he underlined the importance of capacity building of police to deal with emergency situations and disasters.

He said that security agencies should have a coordinated approach in national security scenario and achieve the target of making India a developed and safe nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later joined the conference virtually and reviewed the action points.

A review of internal security situation was presented to the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and discussions were held to improve the overall security scenario with more people-friendly initiatives.

A session on various initiatives of security forces on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) front was held where ways to improve security situation in LEW infested areas were discussed. During the discussion, the stress was on coordinated action with the states to check the LWE menace.

Discussions on role of police during COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of safety protocol by the police was also held. Follow-up actions were also suggested to develop an SOP to manage various types of emergency situations.

