There will be no injustice in Shopian encounter case: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 14 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a press conference here on Monday that a probe is going on into the July 18 Shopain encounter case and the government will ensure that there is no injustice.

He said the administration and the army are probing the case and there won’t be any injustice.

“I will ensure that there is no injustice,” the LG said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army had started probing the killing of three suspected militants in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 18 after families from Rajouri claimed that their kin had gone missing during this time and reports emerged on social media about them being reportedly killed in the encounter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.