There will be no injustice in Shopian encounter case: LG Manoj Sinha

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 9:56 pm IST
There will be no injustice in Shopian encounter case: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 14 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a press conference here on Monday that a probe is going on into the July 18 Shopain encounter case and the government will ensure that there is no injustice.

He said the administration and the army are probing the case and there won’t be any injustice.

“I will ensure that there is no injustice,” the LG said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army had started probing the killing of three suspected militants in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 18 after families from Rajouri claimed that their kin had gone missing during this time and reports emerged on social media about them being reportedly killed in the encounter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close