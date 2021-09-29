These are the toughest countries to get a drivers license in

Hyderabad: Getting a driving license can be easy or difficult depending on where one is. Across the world, it is difficult to get a license in some countries when compared to others. And according to a survey released by Zutobi, a U.K.-based online driver’s education course, Mexico is the easiest country in the world to get a driver’s license.

The country scored 8.48 out of 10 in terms of the ease with which citizens can legally get behind the wheel.

“Croatia is the toughest country to get behind the wheel due to their expensive and stringent driving tests that require a minimum amount of learning and monitoring to pass. Average Croatian driving lessons cover about 85 hours on average, and it is a legal requirement to have these lessons before you can even take a test. Croats also have to produce multiple medical clearances and spend around £930 to pass their test and obtain their license,” Zotobi said in their study.

Toughest and easiest countries of GCC?

According to a survey, among six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries where getting your driver’s license is the most toughest is Bahrain stood at fourth with a total score of just 3.62 out of 10, while Kuwait ranked sixth with a total score of 4.05 out of 10, due to the minimum age of 18 imposed by the authorities to initiate procedures to get the learner’s licence.

Qatar is the second country with the easiest driving license. Oman ranked 22nd.

10 toughest countries to get your driver’s license

1 Croatia 2 Brazil 3 Hungary 4 Bahrain 5 Montenegro 6 Kuwait 7 Chili 8 Belgium 9 Israel 10 Lithuana

10 easiest countries to get your driver’s license