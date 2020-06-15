These nine jobs will be in high demand after coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: After the end of coronavirus crisis, demand for some skills is likely to go up as companies will be looking for persons with these skillsets.

Copy writing

The demand for copywriters will increase as after the crisis, almost all business establishments will consider going online. When they open a website or app, they will be in need of persons with copywriting skills.

Digital marketing

Persons with digital marketing skills will be in high demand. All most all businesses will be looking for them to promote their website and products.

Online selling

Till the start of coronavirus pandemic, businessman used to look for persons with selling skills. However, after the crisis, online selling skills will be in high demand.

Video editing

Persons with the skills will be paid high as video editing is necessary to increase online presence.

Graphic designers

Graphic designers will also be in high demand after the coronavirus crisis.

Team management

As coronavirus pandemic is likely to change the way team works, it will be mandatory to handle them remotely.

Software skill

With the rise in the demand for websites, soft skills like HTML, PHP, etc will be in high demand.

Translators

Although, businesses are willing to go online, it will be mandatory to have good translators in order to make it accessible to local people.

Social media management

As company will be interested to increase their online presence, social media management job will be in high demand.

