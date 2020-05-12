These skin conditions can be symptoms of coronavirus

New Delhi: Some skin conditions can be considered as the symptoms of coronavirus. These include

Hives Bumps Blotches Toes discolouration

hives [Representational photo]

bumps [Representational photo]

Rashes [Representational photo]

It is reported that rashes can appear on persons even after they recover from COVID-19, a disease that is caused by coronavirus.

Here is what doctors say

A plastic surgeon at Northwell Health, James Bradley said that he has seen COVID-19 patients with skin conditions. They usually have hive-like rashes on the trunk.

He said that many skin conditions indicate what is going on inside the organs of the body.

A dermatologist, Harold Lancer said that hive-like rashes are the most common symptom among the COVID-19 patients.

Doctors believe that Covid toes is the result of infection due to coronavirus.

Skin conditions are just symptoms

These skin conditions can be related to other diseases such as chickenpox, measles, and hand, foot and mouth disease. At the same time, not everyone who contract coronavirus get these skin conditions.

It may be noted that the appearance of skin conditions such as rashes does not mean that a person has contracted the virus nor non-appearance of these conditions indicate that person is free from the virus. Any rashes or other skin conditions need further evaluation by a professional doctor.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.